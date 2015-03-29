At an announcement made at this weekend’s Mad Monster Party convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. Actors and guests Adam West and Burt Ward let the world know that they will return to the roles that established their careers at a panel during the event. Check it out!

Ward and West will voice over their famous characters for a new ninety minute animated feature film in order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 60s television series. The movie will be released sometime in 2016.

Source: Mad Monster Party

