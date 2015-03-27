300 SHARES Share Tweet

The first teaser trailer for the 24th James Bond film Spectre has been released. Check it out!

Here’s a brief synopsis.

A cryptic message from Bond’s past sends him on a trail to uncover a sinister organization, while M battles political forces to keep the secret service alive, Bond peels back layers of deceit to reveal the terrible truth behind SPECTRE.

“You’re a kite dancing in a hurricane, Mr. Bond.”

Spectre will hit theaters on November 6th. The film stars Daniel Craig, Monica Bellucci, Ralph Fiennes Léa Seydoux, Dave Bautista, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Stephanie Sigman, Andrew Scott, Rory Kinnear, Neve Gachev, Jesper Christensen, Tony Paul West, Gjevat Kelmendi, Andy Cheung, Alan Del Castillo, Emilio Aniba, Alessandro Cremona, George Lasha, Dominic Zwemmer, Mac Pietowski, Filip Dordievski, Denis Khoroshko, Matthew Brandon, Detlef Bothe, Miroslav Zaruba, Lara Parmiani-Williams, Amra Mallassi, Wilhelm Iben, Bodo Friesecke, Pezhmaan Alinia, Christopher DeGress, Alessandro Bressanello and Michael Glantschnig. John Logan wrote the screenplay, while Neal Purvis and Robert Wade rewrote the script. The film is based on characters created by Ian Fleming. Sam Mendes directs.

Source: youtube