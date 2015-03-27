233 SHARES Share Tweet

Ryan Reynolds released on Twitter the first look at Deadpool’s costume design for his upcoming film. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Ed Skrein, and Gina Carano. Deadpool is scheduled to hit theaters on February 12, 2016.

Here’s the official synopsis for Deadpool:

Based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

source: Collider.com