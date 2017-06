400 SHARES Share Tweet

Warner Bros. has partnered up with Maxim Russia to debut the newest Mortal Kombat X trailer. In the trailer you see some fan-favorite faces, as well as some new ones. Take a look!

Pretty awesome trailer right?

Mortal Kombat X release date is April 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 editions, have been delayed for this coming summer.