350 SHARES Share Tweet

Marvel has been teasing an all-new and all-different Avengers team. Earlier this week, Marvel released an image which showed just the female Thor along with Captain Marvel, while the rest of the team were just silhouettes. Today, Marvel has revealed the rest of the team which will debut on Free Comic Book Day (May 2) and here they are…

The newly revealed characters are Ultimate Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Captain America (Sam Wilson), Nova, The Vision and Iron Man, but it’s yet to be revealed if it’s Tony Stark in the suit or somebody else.

350 SHARES Share Tweet