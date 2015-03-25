I never subscribed to the “never kill a dog in a movie” theory. Animals are characters just like human beings, so if the story calls for a heroic sacrifice or a tragic death, I can handle it. For people who are extremely sensitive to animals, I would say if a movie is using the death of an animal to get a reaction out of you, that’s cheap and lazy storytelling and you shouldn’t give them the power to hurt you. But man, when animal characters are handled responsibly in a movie, that can be some powerful drama.



Lili (Zsofia Psotta) is forced to live with her father, who doesn’t want her dog Hagen. Rather than pay the fine to keep Hagen, and sparing him from the animal shelter, he leaves Hagen on the side of the road with Lili helpless to stop him. Hagen faces a harrowing journey ahead, while Lili makes what efforts she can to find him again.

The animal acting in White God is extraordinary. I trust they were more responsible than Milo & Otis, but the things they got the dogs in this movie to do are incredible and moving. Violence towards animals is handled responsibly, usually off camera, but the filmic technique of that can make it even more potent. The things that happen on screen, I don’t know how they did it but it’s effective, and important to remind people that animal violence does exist.

There is a youth empowerment story going on on Lili’s end. Powerless to control her living circumstances or even keep her pet, Lili finds whatever opportunity she can to claim her independence, and take her life back. While the canine actors overshadow the humans, Psotta gives a strong performance. There’s a father/daughter story as well, as her relationship with her father evolves in a nice way.

Director Kornei Mundruczo chooses a handheld camera to depict most of White God. I’m usually against handheld as a cinematic choice, but I suspect it gave him more flexibility with the dogs. The camera is certainly reigned in well and never used to artificially increase the intensity. Not artificial enhancement is needed. White God is pretty hardcore.

Wherever you land on the “dogs in movies” debate, White God is going to make you want to hug your pets long and hard, giving thanks that you can take care of them the way you choose. I want to hug all the dogs in White God, as well as thank them for their performances in this intense and moving drama.

Rating: Imax