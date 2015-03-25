Warner Brothers has hired Jason Segel (The Muppets) and Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3) to write and co-direct the latest The Lego Movie spinoff, The Billion Brick Race. This marks the feature directorial debut for both of the writers, though Pearce previously directed the Marvel One-Shot All Hail the King. Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Dan Lin and Roy Lee, the key creative minds behind The Lego Movie, are onboard as producers.

This is the third follow-up announced in the wake of Lego’s enormous success Charlie Bean will direct Ninjago in 2016, which will be followed by The Lego Batman Movie in 2017 and The Lego Movie 2 in 2018. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that The Billion Brick Race is still in the early stages of development, so no plot details are known at this point, and no release date is set.