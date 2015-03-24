451 SHARES Share Tweet

In this issue, The Goon visits a classic book The Island of Doctor Moreau. While the Goon passes the time while waiting for men sent to kill him, he reads the very popular H.G. Wells story. While he reads the story, it relates to his own story.

I love that Eric Powell pays homage to a great writer and a great classic tale. We see The Island of Doctor Moreau in a comic book form illustrated by Powell. It’s visually stunning with gray, black and sepia tones.

By the end of the issue, we see The Goon as the panels coincide with H.G. Wells’ story. It such a brilliant idea how it works. It’s something you only see in film and TV but now Powell makes it possible in comics.

Eric Powell continues to make The Goon’s legacy amazing and continues to evolve comic book story-telling. What can’t Powell do?

The Goon: Once Upon a Hard Time #2 will be available this Wednesday.