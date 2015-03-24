10.1k SHARES Share Tweet

It’s not set as fact yet but it’s starting to gain some traction and we thought we should report it as a rumor first.

According to the website Dccomicsmovie.com the CW is looking to introducing Superman into the second season of The Flash and they are looking into non other then Smallville actor Tom Welling to play him. Welling played Clark/Kal-El for ten seasons and that show can take credit for spawning both Arrow and The Flash. Although Smallville proved to the network that the audiences want to see more superheroes shows on a weekly basis, the show never got the amazing production that Arrow and The Flash have received. It would be great to see Tom Welling’s Superman finally taking flight the right way!

Here’s what they posted.

Now normally we don’t report on rumors, but this one seems to be based on a semi-confirmation. According to Comic Central City Greg Berlanti talked at a CW Event stating that Superman may appear in Season 2 of The Flash and he will be played by Tom Welling, who is known for playing Clark Kent/The Blur on The WB/CW’s Smallville for 10 Seasons.

Apparently the events of the Season Finale will cause Barry to end up in an alternate universe (the Smallville Universe), not only that but Cisco and Caitlin will develop meta-human abilities

Now the idea of Tom Welling appearing as Superman makes sense in the context of the story, when Barry changes his mother’s fate he returns to another version of the universe, Smallville introduced us to the multi-universe concept and with Infinite Crisis being a developing story on The Flash it’s not too far off.

Unfortunately Tom Welling has found very little in the way of acting roles since he played Clark Kent and was even considered to play Superman when Bret Ratner was attached to Superman Returns, so maybe its about time.

It’s important to note that Geoff Johns spoke a while back that Batman & Superman were off-limits “right now” but never said they would never appear and if they were to go along with it would already be established that he was completely different from Man of Steel version of the character.

