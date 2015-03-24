300 SHARES Share Tweet

Cinelinx via Slash Film is reporting that Disney is secretly developing a live action Star Wars series that would coincide with the new trilogy and standalone films. The rumor is Disney would film the series at Pinewood Studios in London, England with the same sets built for the new films. This wouldn’t be the first time a live action Star Wars tv series was being optioned as George Lucas planned a series called after the prequel films were released, but plans fell through once Disney purchased Lucasfilm from him. Consider this a rumor for now and stick to Nuke the Fridge for all your tv news.

