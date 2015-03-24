Conan and Red Sonja continue to fight together to try to take down a sorcerer-priest and stop him from creating a deadly weapon.

In issue #3, we get to see Conan as a seasoned warrior who is contemplating his past. He starts to think that his legacy is only a river of blood from killing men all of these years. It’s really the first time that I have seen Conan kind of double think his legacy and become vulnerable. While Conan is second guessing his past, Sonja attempts to have Conan think clearly and focus on the task at hand.

It was a pretty good issue with plenty of action. Especially towards the last few pages. I won’t say why since it may spoil the issue for you but you’ll want to see what happens with Conan and Red Sonja.

The art was my favorite part of the issue. Artist Randy Green does an amazing job at showing the beauty of Red Sonja and even makes the gory action look beautiful.

Pick up Conan Red Sonja #3 this Wednesday.