Deadline has reported that Boardwalk Empire actor, Jack Huston, has closed the deal and is now set to play Eric Draven in the remake of The Crow. Huston’s name has been thrown around for awhile after Luke Evans (The Hobbit) left the film.

There is also news on when the production will begin. The film which will be directed by Corin Hardy and written by Claire Wilson, will begin production this year after Huston finishes shooting the Ben-Hur remake.

The original film, The Crow, starred Brandon Lee who was tragically killed during the filming when a stunt went wrong and a piece of a “dummy” bullet struck Lee in the abdomen.