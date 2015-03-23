The highly anticipated season three premiere of Orphan Black, is drawing near and BBC America is rolling out a full week of content. Today, a first-look scene from the drama’s premiere episode, “The Weight of this Combination,” premiering Saturday, April 18, 9:00pm ET on BBC America and across all AMC networks, reveals a faceoff between Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany) and the crazed Castor Clone Rudy (Ari Millen), aka “Scarface.” In the clip, Sarah learns her sisters are in more danger than ever before when Rudy ominously warns her to “count your sisters…”