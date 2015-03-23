The Barber starring Scott Glenn will be available on VOD and in select theaters March 27th. Below is a new clip from the mystery/thriller.



If you haven’t checked out our interview with actor Scott Glenn, click here.

The Barber stars Scott Glenn (Netflix’s Daredevil) , Chris Coy (The Walking Dead), Kristen Hager (Wanted), Max Arciniega and Olivia Taylor Dudley.

Synopsis: