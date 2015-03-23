The Barber starring Scott Glenn will be available on VOD and in select theaters March 27th. Below is a new clip from the mystery/thriller.
The Barber stars Scott Glenn (Netflix’s Daredevil) , Chris Coy (The Walking Dead), Kristen Hager (Wanted), Max Arciniega and Olivia Taylor Dudley.
Synopsis:
Eugene van Wingerdt (Scott Glenn) is a small-town barber hiding a dark secret. Twenty years earlier he was arrested for several gruesome murders, but was released due to insufficient evidence. The detective in charge of the case killed himself in despair. Now the detective’s son is in town, with a few secrets of his own. Is he seeking revenge or hoping to learn at the feet of the master? Through the film’s myriad twists and turns, you’ll realize there’s much more to evil than you ever could imagine.