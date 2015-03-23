According to Latino Review’s El Mayimbe we can expect to see at least a couple of outfit changes from Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn in the upcoming Suicide Squad film, and we will even get an appearance from her pet hyenas!

“Harley Quinn has a few looks throughout the film. Going from traditional with the animated series as a reference to prison attire & in one sequence where they infiltrate a club she wears a dress. Get this, her & Joker’s pet Hyena’s are in the film briefly. Apparently, Harley with the hyena’s are a big motif.”

Two of Harley’s most recent costumes (from the current Suicide Squad comic and the Arkham video game series) drew some backlash for being a bit on the revealing side, so we may not see Robbie in anything resembling those ones.

Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters on August 15, 2015.