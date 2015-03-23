The graphic novel which tells the story of the “fifth Beatle,” Brian Epstein, is now headed for a paperback run!

INCLUDES NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN SKETCHES AND ESSAYS,

PLUS BONUS MATERIAL FROM THE SOUGHT-AFTER COLLECTOR’S EDITION

This October, Dark Horse Comics invites you to experience the award-winning The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story in a whole new format, as the incredible original graphic novel written / produced by Vivek J. Tiwary with art by Andrew C. Robinson, and Kyle Baker, heads to trade paperback for the first time.

This edition of the gorgeous, Eisner Award–winning original graphic novel recounting the untold story of visionary Beatles manager Brian Epstein—who engineered Beatlemania and guided the band from basement gigs to unprecedented international stardom— also includes bonus background material from the sought-after collector’s edition, including a revised sketchbook and Beatles memorabilia bonus section with insights from Vivek Tiwary and Andrew Robinson.

The new paperback edition will also include new art and concept material from artist Kyle Baker, such as the never-before-seen Sgt. Pepper piece pictured here, as well as an excerpt from Vivek Tiwary’s TEDxFultonStreet talk, “The Birth of the Beatles and Impossible Dreams,” and his essay, “The Curtain Rising,” detailing Brian Epstein’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Winner of the Eisner and Harvey Awards, and a Lambda Literary Award Finalist for Best LGBT Graphic Novel, the number-one New York Times bestseller The Fifth Beatle has been added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Library and Archives, and is currently being adapted into a major motion picture. The Fifth Beatle film adaptation, written and produced by Tiwary, is the first-ever feature film about the Beatles to secure music rights to their songs and has been granted unprecedented access to the Lennon/McCartney music catalog. It is scheduled to begin shooting in 2015. More info can be found at FifthBeatle.com.

Experience Brian Epstein’s rise with the Beatles, lauded by critics from the New York Times to the Hollywood Reporter, for the incredible price of $14.99. Preorder your copy today from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, IndieBound, or your local comics retailer.