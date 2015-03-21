Last weekend, one of our photographers Carlos Duncan, went out to the Riverside Cosplay Gathering Spring 2015. Duncan got a great amount of photos from the gathering and here they are to share with you all. If you see yourself in them, feel free to share!
(All Photos by Carlos Duncan)
Spider-Man-Brian Baeza
Daredevil
Levy (yellow)-Sarah Ottinger -Juvia (black)- Hope Allyn -Lucy (blue)- Sabrina Froehlich
Zoro-Marc Liggins
MJ & Spider-Man
Kingpin-Darren Komar
Snake Eyes
Bucky
Nicholas Bouzikan-Magneto
Ace Obitobi- Insanity
Attack on Titans (skull mask)- Luke Orion Shaw,Assassin Deadpool -Daniel Lundgren
Mi Kasa-Jasmine Valle, Sanji Sean Ferrara
Maribelle from Fire Emblem Awakening