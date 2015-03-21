web analytics
Search
Home
Share

Last weekend, one of our photographers Carlos Duncan, went out to the Riverside Cosplay Gathering Spring 2015. Duncan got a great amount of photos from the gathering and here they are to share with you all. If you see yourself in them, feel free to share!

 

(All Photos by Carlos Duncan)

SPider-Man-Brian Baeza

Spider-Man-Brian Baeza

IMG_8722

 

IMG_8727

 

IMG_8729

 

IMG_8733

 

IMG_8736

 

IMG_8740

 

IMG_8745

 

IMG_8746

 

Daredevil

Daredevil

IMG_8757

 

Levy (yellow)-Sarah Ottinger -Juvia (black)- Hope Allyn -Lucy (blue)- Sabrina Froehlich

Levy (yellow)-Sarah Ottinger -Juvia (black)- Hope Allyn -Lucy (blue)- Sabrina Froehlich

IMG_8767

 

IMG_8770

 

IMG_8772

 

IMG_8776

 

Zoro-Marc Liggins

Zoro-Marc Liggins

MJ & Spider-Man

MJ & Spider-Man

Kingpin- Belgain Du!ran Darrel Williams

Kingpin-Darren Komar

 

Snake Eyes

Snake Eyes

IMG_8796

 

Bucky

Bucky

IMG_8804

 

IMG_8807

 

IMG_8811

 

IMG_8813

 

Nicholas Bouzikan-Magneto

Nicholas Bouzikan-Magneto

IMG_8817

 

IMG_8823

 

IMG_8828

 

Ace Obitobi- Insanity

Ace Obitobi- Insanity

Attack on Titans (skull mask)- Luke Orion Shaw,Assassin Deadpool -Daniel Lundgren

Attack on Titans (skull mask)- Luke Orion Shaw,Assassin Deadpool -Daniel Lundgren

IMG_8848

 

IMG_8849

 

IMG_8860

 

IMG_8862

 

IMG_8864

 

Mi Kasa-Jasmine Valle, Sanji Sean Ferrara

Mi Kasa-Jasmine Valle, Sanji Sean Ferrara

IMG_8904

 

IMG_8910

 

Maribelle from Fire Emblem Awakening

Maribelle from Fire Emblem Awakening

 

 

Share