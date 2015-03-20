The first issue of Mark Millar and Sean Gordon Murphy‘s Chrononauts was published this week, and now Deadline is reporting that Universal has acquired the movie rights to the new comic book series. Chris Morgan (Fast and The Furious 6) will produce the film through his Chris Morgan Productions banner, and Mark Millar and Sean Gordon Murphy are attached to the project as executive producers.

Here’s the Synopsis from Amazon:

Corbin Quinn and Danny Reilly are two buddies who love to have fun. They’re also scientific geniuses. When their research leads them to a time-traveling adventure, will they use their knowledge for the good of all mankind? Or use the space-time continuum for their own ends? This is the story of man’s first, televised steps through the time-stream and everything going wrong in the process.