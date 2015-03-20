The official listing on the Xbox Store has confirmed that The Predator has joined the growing list of legendary characters on Mortal Kombat X.

Unlike Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th, who was announced last week, no artwork or character details have been revealed. What we do know is that both will be available for those who buy the premium edition of the game.

Mortal Kombat X launches on April 14 and will be on Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4,PlayStation 3, and PC.

