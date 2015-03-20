Games of Thronesfashion, no looking back, my favorite TMNT was taken out with a sledgehammer by Rocksteady. There is no coming back from this one. In one of the most gruesome deaths in comics Donatello is no more. Infashion, no looking back, my favoritewas taken out with a sledgehammer by Rocksteady.

The Comic Book World was not prepared for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #44. Neither were the comic book shops. This event was unannounced and comic book shops did not order massive quantities of this comic. I went scouring across the SoCal and calling every comic shop in the San Gabriel Valley. I was able to secure 14 copies from approximately 15 comic shops. The variant sold out almost instantly on Wednesday. The regular sold out at opening by Thursday. The online sellers were all sold out Wednesday night of everything.

The regular A or B Covers are going for $30+ online and going up and the variant cover is going for $130 and going up. The amount of copies on ebay are diminishing not rising. There were well over 140 Thursday morning and today Friday morning there were 83 copies at the time of writing. The low print run somewhere between 10,000 and 30,000 copies(probably more like 15,000) and unprepared comic book shops(the majority of shops did not squirrel away copies to sell for a higher price) make for this to become one of the most sought after comics in the last couple of years. In comparison to the 1st appearance of Spider-Gwen in Edge of Spider-Verse #2 the book took over a week to rise to the same value as TMNT #44. And the print run of Edge of Spider-Verse was significantly higher.