Riddle Me This: Who Wants To Play The Riddler?

Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, is currently promoting his new animated film, Home. While on the press tour, Parsons was asked other potential movie roles, specifically one in the superhero genre.

“I would love to play a superhero in a movie,” Parsons tells MTV. “I would like to be a villain. And…I would really like to play The Riddler. I don’t feel they’re using the Riddler very much, are they?”

Only Gotham is using the character at the moment but it would be an interesting choice for the villain.