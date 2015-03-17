450 SHARES Share Tweet

WHAT’S ON THE OTHER SIDE?

Journey into The Further with this sneak peek at the trailer and the official poster!

TODAY, Focus Features will release the final trailer for INSIDIOUS: CHAPTER 3

at 5:00 PM PT/ 8:00 PM ET

The newest chapter in the terrifying horror series is written and directed by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell. This chilling prequel, set before the haunting of the Lambert family, reveals how gifted psychic Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) reluctantly agrees to use her ability to contact the dead in order to help a teenage girl (Stefanie Scott) who has been targeted by a dangerous supernatural entity.

For more information:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsidiousMovie

Twitter: https://twitter.com/InsidiousMovie

Snapchat: InsidiousMovie

Instagram: https://instagram.com/InsidiousMovie/

Official site: http://insidiousmovie.tumblr.com/

#Insidious