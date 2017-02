While attending Indiana Comic-Con fan Liz Guadiana met Jason Momoa, who is set to play Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Momoa was there signing autographs and Guadiana brought an Aquaman poster for him to sign. “Can you write down a reason why all these DC haters out there should join our DC universe?”, she asked the actor.

Momoa’s wrote? “F**k Marvel”