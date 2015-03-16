Young British actor Robbie Kay has been cast opposite Jack Coleman and Zachary Levi in NBC‘s upcoming 13-episode Heroes Reborn series. Kay, as well as Levi, will portray new characters, while Coleman will return as his Noah Bennet character from the original Heroes show.

Kay’s first screen acting role was in the 2007 film Hannibal Rising. He went on to have a small part as a cabin boy in 2011’s Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. He recently played the villainous Peter Pan in ABC‘s Once Upon A Time. He will next be seen in the independent films Flight 42 and Cold Moon.

Heroes series creator Tim Kring will executive produce along with James Middleton and Peter Elkoff. Matt Shalman will direct the premiere episode in the new series.

Source: Entertainment Weekly