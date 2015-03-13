300 SHARES Share Tweet

Besides the Avengers: Age of Ultron clip, a piece of concept art for the Gareth Edwards-directed Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One was also shown during the Disney shareholder meeting yesterday. While the image hasn’t been leaked yet, multiple descriptions of the art work have surfaced online.

Stitch Kingdom says the image “was very dark and done in greens, so it evoked the idea that it was being done under the cloak of night,” and it featured “dozens of figures in fatigues” who seemed to be “storming something with a strange helicopterish vehicle open on the sides in the background, releasing more troops.” According to the site it looked like to concept art for a video game, saying it “screamed Halo to me.”

/Film asked LA Times reporter Daniel Miller if the figures looked more like Rebel Alliance fighters or a group of bounty hunters, and he replied “Neither. They were masked but not whimsical looking like those bounty hunters. Miller also described the concept art as “gritty” with “many armored, soldier-like persons” and “tough-looking vehicles.”

Star Wars: Rogue One is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2016.