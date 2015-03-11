web analytics
Director Ryan Coogler’s Rocky spinoff Creed is currently in production in Philadelphia, and new photos of the stars on set indicate that it will have a key nod to the 1979 sequel Rocky II. Michael B. Jordan stars as the son of Rocky Balboa’s late rival and pal Apollo Creed, while Sylvester Stallone returns as Rocky, the mentor of the young contender.

Fans of the earlier movies will remember Mickey, the wily old trainer played by Burgess Meredith, making Rocky chase a chicken in a back alley in Philadelphia. Rocky says that he’d rather eat the bird, but Mickey tells him that if he can successfully nab the chicken, he’ll be able to “catch greased lightning.”

