The official trailer of the Frances Bean Cobain produced documentary Cobain: Montage of Heck, has surface online today. The trailer shows just a glimpse of never-before-seen photos and home videos from the life of late Nirvana singer, Kurt Cobain.

The film was directed by Brett Morgen and is produced by Kurt’s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain. A good amount of the photos and video were provided by the late singers widow, Courtney Love. As you can see in the trailer, the film features insight from some of Kurt Cobain’s closest friends and family members. It will also feature unreleased Kurt Cobain recordings.

Cobain: Montage of Heck will air in May on HBO.