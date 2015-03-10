The new trailer for New Line Cinema and Village Roadshow Pictures’ San Andreas has been released starring WWE sensation Dwayne Johnson. The film reunites Johnson, producer Beau Flynn and director Brad Peyton who collaborated on Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. Check out the trailer and images!

Here is the storyline for the action-drama-thriller.

After the infamous San Andreas Fault finally gives, triggering a magnitude nine earthquake in California, a search and rescue helicopter pilot (Johnson) and his estranged wife make their way together from Los Angeles to San Francisco to save their only daughter. But their treacherous journey north is only the beginning, and when they think the worst may be over… it’s just getting started.

San Andreas will open in theaters in both 2D and 3D formats on Friday, May 29th. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, Colton Haynes, Ioan Gruffudd, Carla Gugino, Archie Panjabi, Paul Giamatti, Will Yun Lee, Kylie Minogue, Art Parkinson, Robin Atkin Downes, Hugo Johnstone-Burt, Matt Gerald, Janell Islas, Vanessa Ross, Alec Utgoff, Marissa Neitling, Jaymes Butler, Morgan Griffin, Jackie Dallas, Todd Williams, Adam Reeser, Tina Gilton, Breanne Hill, Steven Wiig, Ran Wei, Ari Atken, Afsheen Olyaie, Alan D. Purwin and Teresa Navarro. Carlton Cuse wrote the screenplay based on the story by Andre Fabrizio and Jeremy Passmore. Brad Peyton directs.

Sources: comingsoon.net, IMDb