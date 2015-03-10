TOMORROWLAND
DISNEY
Genre:Mystery Adventure
Rating:TBD
U.S. Release date:May 22, 2015
Running time:TBD
Cast: George Clooney, Hugh Laurie, Britt Robertson, Raffey Cassidy, Tim McGraw, Judy Greer, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Robinson
Director: Brad Bird
Producers: Damon Lindelof, Brad Bird, Jeffrey Chernov
Executive Producers: John Walker, Brigham Taylor, Jeff Jensen, Bernard Bellew
Story by: Damon Lindelof & Brad Bird & Jeff Jensen
Screenplay by: Damon Lindelof and Brad Bird
STORY SYNOPSIS:
From Disney comes two-time Oscar® winner Brad Bird’s riveting, mystery adventure “Tomorrowland,” starring Academy Award® winner George Clooney. Bound by a shared destiny, former boy-genius Frank (Clooney), jaded by disillusionment, and Casey (Britt Robertson), a bright, optimistic teen bursting with scientific curiosity, embark on a danger-filled mission to unearth the secrets of an enigmatic place somewhere in time and space known only as “Tomorrowland.” What they must do there changes the world—and them—forever.
Featuring a screenplay by “Lost” writer and co-creator Damon Lindelof and Brad Bird, from a story by Lindelof & Bird & Jeff Jensen, “Tomorrowland” promises to take audiences on a thrill ride of nonstop adventures through new dimensions that have only been dreamed of.
ONE-LINER:
OFFICIAL BOILERPLATE:
The film also stars Hugh Laurie as brilliant scientist David Nix, Raffey Cassidy, Tim McGraw, Judy Greer, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key and Thomas Robinson.
“Tomorrowland” is produced by Damon Lindelof, Brad Bird and Jeffrey Chernov and directed by Brad Bird, with John Walker, Brigham Taylor, Jeff Jensen and Bernard Bellew serving as executive producers. “Tomorrowland” opens in U.S. theaters on May 22, 2015.