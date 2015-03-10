YOUR QUESTIONS ABOUT THE FUTURE ARE ABOUT TO BE ANSWERED WATCH DISNEY’S “TOMORROWLAND” TRAILER DEBUT

TOMORROWLAND

DISNEY

Genre:Mystery Adventure

U.S. Release date:May 22, 2015

Cast: George Clooney, Hugh Laurie, Britt Robertson, Raffey Cassidy, Tim McGraw, Judy Greer, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Robinson

Director: Brad Bird

Producers: Damon Lindelof, Brad Bird, Jeffrey Chernov

Executive Producers: John Walker, Brigham Taylor, Jeff Jensen, Bernard Bellew

Story by: Damon Lindelof & Brad Bird & Jeff Jensen

Screenplay by: Damon Lindelof and Brad Bird

STORY SYNOPSIS:

From Disney comes two-time Oscar® winner Brad Bird’s riveting, mystery adventure “Tomorrowland,” starring Academy Award® winner George Clooney. Bound by a shared destiny, former boy-genius Frank (Clooney), jaded by disillusionment, and Casey (Britt Robertson), a bright, optimistic teen bursting with scientific curiosity, embark on a danger-filled mission to unearth the secrets of an enigmatic place somewhere in time and space known only as “Tomorrowland.” What they must do there changes the world—and them—forever.

Featuring a screenplay by “Lost” writer and co-creator Damon Lindelof and Brad Bird, from a story by Lindelof & Bird & Jeff Jensen, “Tomorrowland” promises to take audiences on a thrill ride of nonstop adventures through new dimensions that have only been dreamed of.

The film also stars Hugh Laurie as brilliant scientist David Nix, Raffey Cassidy, Tim McGraw, Judy Greer, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key and Thomas Robinson.

“Tomorrowland” is produced by Damon Lindelof, Brad Bird and Jeffrey Chernov and directed by Brad Bird, with John Walker, Brigham Taylor, Jeff Jensen and Bernard Bellew serving as executive producers. “Tomorrowland” opens in U.S. theaters on May 22, 2015.