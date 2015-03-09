Based on the worldwide popular video game, the official trailer for Dead Rising: Watchtower has been released. This marks the first digital film from Legendary Digital Media. The film will be streaming exclusively on Crackle on March 27th. Check out the trailer!

Here is the storyline for the horror feature.

After a zombie outbreak, three survivors must evade infection while tracking down the cause of the epidemic. Over-the-top media coverage adds to the chaos while signs point to a government conspiracy.

Dead Rising: Watchtower will stream exclusively on Crackle on March 27th. The film stars Keegan Connor Tracy, Meghan Ory, Virginia Madsen, Jesse Metcalfe, Dennis Haysbert, Rob Riggle, Julia Benson, Aleks Paunovic, Sachin Sahel, Patrick Sabongui, Carrie Genzel, C. Ernst Harth, Peter Benson, Reese Alexander, Paul Lazenby, Khaira Ledeyo, Taya Clyne, Manny Jacinto, James Yi, David Lyle, Nickolas Baric, Todd Thomson and Colton Quan. Tim Carter wrote the screenplay, while Zach Lipovsky directs.

