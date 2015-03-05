In an interview with Disney Latino, Pixar President Jim Morris shared that the fourth film would not be a part of what we know as the Toy Story trilogy.

“The third movie ended in a beautiful way and completed a trilogy. I think this movie is not part of this trilogy. It is a separate story, which in turn I do not know if it will be continued. Never begin a project with that in mind.”

So then what would the story for Toy Story 4 be then? Morris responds with the following.

“It is not a continuation of the end of the story of Toy Story 3. Temporarily it is, but it will be a love story. It will be a romantic comedy. It will not put much focus on the interaction between the characters and children. I think it will be a very good movie.”

Toy Story 4 is slated to hit theaters on June 16, 2017.