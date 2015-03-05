Deadline reports that Fox is developing an Expendables TV show with Sylvester Stallone executive producing, with the goal of reuniting iconic television stars for a story just like the films. Greg Coolidge (Ride Along) and Kirk Ward are writing the so-called series with NCIS: LA executive producer Shane Brennan set to act as showrunner.

Though writing is underway, it’s not yet known which actors are being eyed to front the Expendables TV show. The potential series is described as “a fun action drama that unites iconic TV stars as a new team of highly-skilled heroes who are on a mission to stop a dangerous terrorist.”

Meanwhile, Lionsgate continues to develop feature film sequels to The Expendables film franchise, though the most recent The Expendables 3 was a low point for the series with $206 million worldwide (admittedly the leak hindered its performance somewhat.) This TV series may be Lionsgate’s way of maintaining the brand without risking another pricey movie that could bomb. The studio is also developing a female-centric spinoff called The Expendabelles