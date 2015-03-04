One of the most anticipated science fiction movies of the year, CHAPPIE, in theaters March 6th, features an eclectic cast of characters, played by Sigourney Weaver, Shartlo Copley, and Dev Patel. But you won’t soon forget Vincent Moore, played by Hugh Jackman, who wants to stop CHAPPIE and will let nothing get in his way. Take a look at some other charismatic villains in movie history before you check out CHAPPIE in theaters on March 6th!
CHAPPIE (2015) – VINCENT MOORE
THE DARK KNIGHT (2008) – THE JOKER
INGLORIOUS BASTERDS (2009) – HANS LANDA
GANGS OF NEW YORK (2002) – BILL THE BUTCHER
FIGHT CLUB (1999) – TYLER DURDEN
SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991) – HANNIBAL LECTOR
Genre: Action | Thriller
Rating: Not Yet Rated
Release Date: March 6, 2015
Cast:
Hugh Jackman, Sigourney Weaver, Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel, Ninja and Yo-Landi Vi$$er, Jose Pablo Cantillo
Director: Neill Blomkamp
Writers: Neill Blomkamp, Terri Tatchell
Producers: Neill Blomkamp, Simon Kinberg
Executive Producer: Ben Waisbren
SYNOPSIS:
From the director of District 9 and Elysium comes Chappie, starring Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel, with Sigourney Weaver and Hugh Jackman. Every child comes into the world full of promise, and none more so than Chappie: he is gifted, special, a prodigy. Like any child, Chappie will come under the influence of his surroundings — some good, some bad — and he will rely on his heart and soul to find his way in the world and become his own man. But there’s one thing that makes Chappie different from any one else: he is a robot. The first robot with the ability to think and feel for himself. That’s a dangerous idea — and it’s a challenge that will pit Chappie against powerful, destructive forces that would ensure that he is the last of his kind.
Cada niño llega al mundo lleno de promesas, y ninguno lo hace con la misma intensidad que Chappie: el es talentoso, especial, un prodigio. Como cada niño, Chappie recibirá las influencias de lo que lo que lo rodea – algunas buenas, otras malas – y confiará en su corazón y en su alma para encontrar su camino en el mundo y convertirse en un individuo con peso propio. Pero hay un detalle que hace que Chappie sea diferente de todos los demás: es un robot. El primer robot con la capacidad de pensar y sentir por si mismo. Su vida y su historia van a cambiar para siempre la forma en la que el mundo vea a los robots y a los humanos.