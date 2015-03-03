IGN caught up with star Mike Colter (who will soon be seen in A.K.A. Jessica Jones, then his own series Luke Cage), he had this to say about what fans should expect from Marvel and Netflix’s taken and overall tone on Power Man.

“It’s geared towards an adult audience, which is something that will be different from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that you’ve seen before on the big screen. I’m excited about playing the character because I’ve read the comic books. They’re very detailed, gritty; the world they’ve written in the comic books is very clear. Marvel does a fantastic job about bringing human stories, because you’re telling big stories with a heart at the centre of it – and that’s what connects all of the characters to our audience members. Audience members have to feel connected with these characters, to make them relate to the character’s situations and that’s what you see with all of the Marvel characters.”

Luke Cage hasn’t begun shooting just yet, but it’s expected to debut on the online streaming service next year. However, Colter did have this to say about both his excitement to play the character and how the adaptation is being handled.

“What I’m most excited about is touching on what makes him tick. It feels good to get a character that has such a story, background, and history. And when I look at the scripts, I’m really pleased with it because it’s a slow-burn; there’s nothing happening really fast that gets ahead of itself. I’m really with where they’re taking it and how they’re developing the characters, because it’s really cool.”

As for the tone of the series and where the series fits into the MCU, he had this to say,

“We have a more gritty, focused story on our heroes and characters that live in New York City, but it’s geared towards a more adult audience and I think that’s the thing about the series that will be different.”