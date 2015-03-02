Speaking with MTV UK, X-Men star Hugh Jackman talked a bit Fox’s upcoming Deadpool movie, which hit theaters next February and stars his X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds as the fast-talking Merc with a Mouth. In the brief interview, Jackman reassures that Reynolds will do a great job and expresses his extreme happiness for Reynolds and that the movie is getting made.

When asked about a possible Wolverine cameo, Jackman says he’s “open to that idea” after talking about Wolverine and Deadpool’s deadly relationship and how they always seem to spark off well together. I wouldn’t doubt a cameo from the Wolverine in Deadpool.