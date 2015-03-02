LITTLE BOY is a powerful and moving film about a little boy who is willing to do whatever it takes to bring his dad home from World War II alive. The heartwarming story will capture your heart and lift your spirits as it reveals the indescribable love a little boy has for his father and the love a father has for his son. Set in the 1940s, LITTLE BOY is an instant cinematic classic that captures the wonder of life through the eyes of a 7-year-old little boy. Written directed by Smithsonian Institute Award winning director Alejandro Monteverde, LITTLE BOY highlights themes of faith, hope and love in the face of adversity.

The movie has a new releases date of April 24, 2015 and a new poster you can check out below!

Starring: Eduardo Verastegui, Kevin James, Ali Landry, Emily Watson and Michael Rapaport

Director: Alejandro Monteverde