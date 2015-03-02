If it wasn’t for Lando Calrissian’s help, the rebels would have a had an even tougher time defeating The Empire in The Return of the Jedi. Fans consider him to be a major player in the Star Wars saga and feel that he should be part of the new trilogy alongside the original cast that include Han ( Harrison Ford ), Luke (Mark Hamill ), and Leia ( Carrie Fisher ). Fans have speculated if he’s in the film and now we may have the answer.

According to the British tabloid, The Sun, Lando Calrissian will not make an appearance in Episode VII but will have a small role in Episode VIII that will be directed by Rian Johnson (Looper). The insider from The Sun added that it’s a cameo. If this is true don’t expect too much of Lando anytime soon unless he land a role in one of the standalone Star Wars films.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens arrives in theaters

December 18, 2015.