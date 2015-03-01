Sony Pictures is really pushing the marketing on their upcoming Neill Blomkamp film Chappie, and why not? With technology and robots being vilified in cinema for a long time with the exception of Gerdy from 2009’s Moon, Chappie offers a chance at a sympathetic perspective of a robot who develops feelings. Now Sony is launching The Chappie Challenge today via Twitch at 3:00 p.m. (Pacific Time.) Check out the blog for the event and be there on time!

2K and Turtle Rock Studios launched Evolve today, so now you have everything you need to take part in the CHAPPiE Challenge!

We’re teaming up with Sony Pictures for this first-of-its-kind event that gives teams of four an opportunity to play against CHAPPiE (the star of the upcoming film which is conveniently also named CHAPPiE). The movie starts March 6 and is directed by Neill Blomkamp of District 9 fame, so it’s definitely a must see.

Since Evolve is on everyone’s must play list, the two go together like horseshoes and hand grenades.

The CHAPPiE Challenge will feature Evolve and a bracket-style tournament with teams of four that can sign up today at CHAPPiEChallenge.com. The winner of the tournament will win $15,000 AND a chance to play against CHAPPiE in a live streamed Twitch event on March 1st.

To learn more about the movie and the game, visit the official sites for CHAPPiE and Evolve.

Here is the storyline for the action-sci-fi-thriller.

In the near future, crime is patrolled by an oppressive mechanized police force. But now, the people are fighting back. When one police droid, Chappie (voiced by Sharlto Copley,) is stolen and given new programming, he becomes the first robot with the ability to think and feel for himself. As powerful, destructive forces start to see Chappie as a danger to mankind and order, they will stop at nothing to maintain the status quo and ensure that Chappie is the last of his kind.

CHAPPIE will open in theaters on Friday, March 6th. The film stars Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel, Ninja (Watkin Tudor Jones,) Yo-Landi Visser, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Hugh Jackman, Sigourney Weaver. Neill Blomkamp and Terri Tatchell wrote the screenplay, while Neill Blomkamp directs.

