471 SHARES Share Tweet

Bobby Cannavale was at the press junket for the drama Danny Collins, and during a roundtable interview we asked him a little about his upcoming role in Ant-Man. Cannavale said the upcoming Marvel film is more of a comedy, like Guardians of the Galaxy, thanks largely to casting Paul Rudd in the lead role.

“It’s pretty funny,” Cannavale said. “I think so. I haven’t seen anything but it felt funny. It’s Paul, so I think they’re not hiring Paul Rudd to be The Winter Soldier. It’s going to have a sense of levity to it, like Guardians. Guardians is a blue chips superhero movie but it’s a pretty funny film. They just got the right people. When I looked around and saw who I was surrounded by, Corey Stoll, actors I’ve seen for years in little movies that I really liked, it just felt like I belong here.”

The all-star cast of Ant-Man also includes Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lily, Michael Pena, and T.I. Cannavale revealed with whom he shares most scenes. “That was a really cool experience because as big as that movie is, and as really as big a production as that was, the actual work in the scenes were really fun,” he said. “It felt like we were on an indie film. Rudd’s one of my oldest friends so most of our scenes are together, me and Paul and Judy Greer. Both those actors are really good improvisors. Adam McKay and Paul did a big rewrite on that script, so the scenes themselves felt like an indie film. It really felt like a comedy that we were doing. I think that probably happened because Guardians of the Galaxy was such a success. So it didn’t feel like I was working on a really serious superhero movie. It didn’t feel like Thor or something.”

Of course, there was action in Ant-Man too, and that was new for Cannavale. “Then of course you have those big scenes,” he said. “I spend so much time in front of a blue screen and that was just a trip for me. I’m not used to that kind of thing, but it was a really good combination of bringing a real off the cuff sensibility to a big huge action movie that was really fun.”

The character Cannavale is playing is named Paxton, who does not appear to have a basis in Marvel comic books. “He’s a new character,” Cannavale said. “I mean, the whole story is pretty new because the origin story of Hank Pym, who’s the original Ant-Man, that’s Michael Douglas’s character. Paul’s character is a protege. The whole story is really new. At least I think that’s true because nobody ever came up to me and said, ‘Hey, you need to dye your hair red’ or something.”

Ant-Man is due in theaters July 17.