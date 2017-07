450 SHARES Share Tweet

Yes! The Mortal Kombat X story trailer is here! NetherRealm Studios has released the trailer which revels some new fighters, who are also offspring of fan-favorite characters. Jacqueline Briggs, daughter of Jax, Takashi Takeda, son of Kenshi and Kung Jin, descendant of Kung Lao. The game takes place 25 years after Mortal Kombat (2011). Check it out!

Mortal Kombat X will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC on April 14th.