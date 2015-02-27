(This article may contain possible spoilers if you aren’t caught up with the show)

Since finding out Skye’s real name on the Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is Daisy Johnson, things for Chloe Bennet‘s character have become quite mysterious and interesting. For those not familiar with the name Daisy Johnson, in the comics she is an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. who has the power to generate earthquakes, thus her alias is Quake.

Chloe Bennet sat down with reporters to talk about her new found super powers and being Inhuman.

About the fall finale reveal:

“They told me probably about two days before but I found out and kept it a secret, which is really impressive for me, like two weeks beforehand. Jokingly she said “I thought I was She-Hulk for a while, so I’d been working out a lot.”

Talking about her characters new powers and what it’s like to pretend to have powers as an actor:

“People think it’s really awesome. And it’s really awesome post-production once you have powers but while you’re shooting it, nothing feels more dumb than pretending that you’re awesome with powers and not having any powers at all. You’re just in a room with a bunch of dudes with cameras and you’re just pretending to have earthquake powers and that’s just a little weird. But it’s really, really awesome. I haven’t seen anything yet but I’m sure it’s awesome once everything’s done. You have to have a lot of trust in the rest of production at that point.”

“We’ll be shooting scenes where we’re both [Luke Mitchell] doing Inhumans stuff and it’s crazy and really fun. And then it’s really weird to go to the grocery store afterwards after pretending to have powers and doing all this crazy Marvel stuff, you go and you’re like, ‘Do I want basmati rice or do I want brown rice?’ It’s weird but it’s fun.”

About finding out about the new Inhumans movie:

“It’s really cool because the day I found out was the day they announced all the movies, or like the day after. I was like, ‘The Inhumans’ movie? Who’s going to be in that one?!’ I’m really excited. I don’t know. Obviously, I don’t know anything. If I was going to be in those, they’d tell me like the day of.”

Skye has been the most interesting character other than Agent Coulson on the show and I can’t wait to see actual super powers being used on the show almost weekly…finally. I do hope that she gets included in the Inhumans movie planned for Nov. of 2018.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns Tuesday March 3, on ABC.

