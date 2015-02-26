1.3k SHARES Share Tweet

Hey, hey, hey! It’s Chris here again with another edition of The C-Word. Today’s edition doesn’t include an interview because I decided take go a different route with this week’s edition. We have all seen some over done cosplays but what about the ones that haven’t been done before or the ones we just don’t see enough of? Well I have come up with some cosplay picks that I thought would be cool to start seeing at pop culture conventions and here they are…

Josie from Lady Killer

One of my new favorite comic characters comes from Dark Horse Comics’ Lady Killer. Josie is a hit-woman by night and a house wife and mother by day. She has a great look to her and a great story. She has a few different outfits to her which all look great, so any one of them would be a cool cosplay to see.

Mr. Freeze from Batman: The Animated Series

You always see the Joker, the Penguin, Two-Face, Poison Ivy, Catwoman and the Harley Quinns but not much of Mr. Freeze. Mr. Freeze has always been one of my favorite Batman villains. He has a great backstory and a great look to him but for some reason, I haven’t seen Mr.Freeze done before. With all of the gadgets and tricks used to make cosplays these days, this could look pretty awesome. Especially with some smoke coming out of his freeze gun. At this point, any Mr. Freeze would be cool. Well, except the Arnold Schwarzenegger version…

The new version of Batgirl

I know some of you may not like the newest version of Batgirl by Babs Tarr but I actually love the new look. It’s a pretty cool modern take on the character and I have only seen it done once so far.

Silk

Silk, who just recently gotten her own comic series, is another awesome character that needs to be cosplayed. She’s one of the most interesting characters from the Spider-Verse.

Harley Quinn/Power Girl team up suit

Now everyone has seen their share of Harley Quinn cosplays, mainly because she’s easily one of the most likable characters in comic history. We’ve seen the original Harley Quinn, Arkham Harley, Bombshell Harley and other alternate Harley cosplays. One which I haven’t seen yet, comes from the pages of the New 52 Harley Quinn series. In a few issues, she teams up with Power Girl and she gets a new matching Power Girl-like outfit, which looks pretty damn cool.

Reverse Flash from The Flash TV series

The comic book version of Reverse Flash has been done here and there but The Flash TV series version of Reverse flash hasn’t been done just yet. This Reverse Flash is a bit different. The costume uses a lot more black and a darker yellow but it still has a great look to it.

Sabine Wren from Star Wars Rebels

Coming straight out of the hit TV series Star Wars Rebels is Mandalorian Sabine Wren. Being a skilled graffiti artist, she has put a colorful and creative look to her armor. I have only seen a couple of Sabine cosplays floating around on the internet. I’m sure I will probably see a few at this year’s Star Wars Celebration and at San Diego Comic-Con.

New Warriors Gamora

Gamora is badass character as we all know. I have seen the movie version of Gamora cosplayed a few times but not the New Warriors version. She rocks the short hair pretty well and has a huge amount of armor but just about anything can be done these days in the cosplay world.

Ghost/Elisa Cameron

Ghost from Dark Horse Comics is another great character with a great look that just doesn’t get cosplayed enough. I have seen some Ghost cosplays on the internet but that’s about it.

Janine Melnitz of Ghostbusters

One character that seems to get left out of the Ghostbusters more than Ernie Hudson’s character Winston, is Janine Melnitz. Her short red hair and glasses gave the character a unique look. She hasn’t been a character that has been cosplayed much but I think she would be a pretty cool cosplay to see, whether it’s the movie version or the cartoon version which happened to be a member of the Ghostbusters for awhile.

Dick Tracy or any Dick Tracy character

Dick Tracy was one of the most underrated comic book based movies of all time. The style of the film and the characters were so unique at the time and they still hold up to this day. Even the pic above shows how awesome this would be as a group cosplay.

Group Cosplays

Devil’s Rejects

One of my favorite movies of all time is Devil’s Rejects. This Rob Zombie film was the sequel to House of 1000 Corpses. Baby, Captain Spaulding and Otis were great characters and over a decade later, they still have a pretty big following. To do a group cosplay of these characters would be great and to be a family of cosplayers doing this as a group cosplay would be the icing on the cake.

Big Hero 6

Big Hero 6 is a great movie and won an Oscar for best animated film. Not only was it a very-well written story but a big reason the movie gained so much success is because of its characters. To see this done as a group cosplay would be amazing. Any one of these characters cosplayed in general would be awesome to see.

The Goonies

Who doesn’t love The Goonies? This film from the 80’s is loved by many generations. Each character in the film had their own personality and every single one of them were hilarious. I have seen Sloth and Andy cosplayed separately but never the whole group cosplayed. This is a group cosplay that would get so much attention and appreciation.

Honorable mention

Spider-Gwen

I put Spider-Gwen of the Spider-Verse as an honorable mention because I have seen a few cosplays of her done and have seen some that are in the works online, just not in person yet. Spider-Gwen has such a great look to her and is actually one of my favorite comic character looks ever.

So there you have it. My picks for cosplays that need to be seen or need to be seen more often. I’m sure I left out a huge amount of characters but there can always be a part two to this. For NTF this is Chris Salce saying “keep moving forward.”