Comic Book Resources recently caught up with Melissa Benoist at Film Independent’s Spirit Awards this past Sunday, and asked the new Supergirl about how she feels to be taking on the role in the upcoming CBS series.

“What’s so wonderful about her is that she is such a relatable character, amongst her powers, but what I’m the most excited about is telling a story about a human being really realizing their potential and their strength, and I think that’s something that everyone will root for and want in their own lives, I’m really excited about that.”

When asked if we would see her suit up in the show, Benoist wasn’t willing to confirm whether or not she will be suiting up as the iconic character, but Benoist did confirm that she’s been looking closely at the various comic book versions of it.

“It’s a little daunting, but that’s good. I like being pushed. I work well under pressure. I think if you told my five-year-old self that all this would be happening in this period of time, I would not have believed you! Because it’s been really wonderful. I feel so privileged to be working and doing what I’ve always loved to do since I was four years old…. I’m a little overwhelmed by it, to be honest.”