Despite having a bumpy start, The Huntsman is moving forward and it has added an actress to the film.

THR reports that Jessica Chastain has signed on to star opposite Christ Hemsworth in The Huntsman’s spinoff. Details regarding her role are not known yet. Snow White second unit director and VFX supervisor Cedric Nicolas-Troyan is set to direct the spinoff.

The story of The Huntsman takes place before the events of the previous film, focusing on the lives of the Huntsman and Charlize Theron’s Ravenna. Kristen Stewart is not returning but Emily Blunt is set to star as the film’s villain and Ravenna’s sister.

Production on The Huntsman should begin soon since the film has an April 22, 2016 release date.