350 SHARES Share Tweet

According to Deadline, a new Ducktales series will premiere on Disney XD in 2017, 30 years after the show debuted in 1987 and ran for three seasons.

The new Ducktales will feature our favorite characters from the series including Scrooge McDuck, his grandnephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, and of course Donald Duck.

The new series is described as the following:

Ducktales follows Scrooge McDuck, his curious and mischief-making grandnephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie, and the optimistic yet temperamental Donald Duck as they embark on high-flying adventures worldwide.