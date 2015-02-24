web analytics
Leonard Nimoy who is famously known for playing Spock on Star Trek, was hospitalized last week after severe chest pains.

TMZ first broke the news Monday and reported that after a 911 call, Nimoy was transferred to UCLA Medical Center.

In 2014, Nimoy had been diagnosed with COPD, which is a progressive disease, prominently affecting middle-aged or older adults, which makes it difficult to breathe. Smoking is the primary cause.

Nimoy quit smoking over 30 years ago.

Fellow Star Trek co-stars have tweeted out get well wishes.

William Shatner who played Captain Kirk tweeted: “I am uplifted by the show of love & caring tweeted to my dear friend @TheRealNimoy. I join the chorus of well wishers for a quick recovery!”

George Takei who played Sulu tweeted: “My friend and Star Trek colleague Leonard Nimoy (@TheRealNimoy) was hospitalized with chest pains. Join me in wishing him a speedy recovery.”

We too wish Mr. Nimoy a speedy recovery.

