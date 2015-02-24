Leonard Nimoy who is famously known for playing Spock on Star Trek, was hospitalized last week after severe chest pains.

TMZ first broke the news Monday and reported that after a 911 call, Nimoy was transferred to UCLA Medical Center.

In 2014, Nimoy had been diagnosed with COPD, which is a progressive disease, prominently affecting middle-aged or older adults, which makes it difficult to breathe. Smoking is the primary cause.

Nimoy quit smoking over 30 years ago.

Fellow Star Trek co-stars have tweeted out get well wishes.

William Shatner who played Captain Kirk tweeted: “I am uplifted by the show of love & caring tweeted to my dear friend @TheRealNimoy. I join the chorus of well wishers for a quick recovery!”

George Takei who played Sulu tweeted: “My friend and Star Trek colleague Leonard Nimoy (@TheRealNimoy) was hospitalized with chest pains. Join me in wishing him a speedy recovery.”

We too wish Mr. Nimoy a speedy recovery.