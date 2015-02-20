The man, the myth, the legend, Mark Hamill has been announced to join the huge Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim CA. The announcement was made just minutes ago through an email.

Mark Hamill who played Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy, will reprise his role in the highly-anitciapted The Force Awakens.

Hamill will join Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels, Jeremy Bulloch, and Peter Mayhew as stars from the original trilogy to appear at the celebration. Also appearing at the celebration is J.J. Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy, Ray Park and the cast of Star Wars: Rebels.

Star Wars Celebration runs from April 16-19 at the Anaheim Convention center.