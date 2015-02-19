STARZ ORIGINAL SERIES “ASH VS EVIL DEAD” CASTS

JILL MARIE JONES IN TV ADAPTATION OF CLASSIC HORROR FRANCHISE

Press Release:

Beverly Hills, Calif., February 19, 2015 – Starz has announced today that Jill Marie Jones (“Sleepy Hollow”) will play the role of Amanda Fisher in the STARZ original series “Ash vs Evil Dead.” The series is the long-awaited follow-up to the classic horror film franchise The Evil Dead and is set to film on location in New Zealand this spring and premiere on STARZ in late 2015.

Following the grisly murder of her partner, disgraced Michigan State Trooper Amanda Fisher sets out to find our anti-hero Ash and prove his responsibility for the crime. But as she soon learns, Ash and his cohorts may be mankind’s only hope against the plague of EVIL DEAD, Jones is best known for starring as Toni Childs in “Girlfriends” and also appeared in “American Horror Story.” Her feature film credits include 35 and Ticking, The Perfect Holiday, Major Movie Star and Meeting Spencer among others. She joins previously announced cast members Bruce Campbell (Ashley J. Williams), Ray Santiago (Pablo Simon Bolivar) and Dana DeLorenzo (Kelly Maxwell). Jones is represented by Global Artists Agency and LINK ENTERTAINMENT.

The STARZ Original series “Ash vs Evil Dead” will be 10 half-hour episodes. Bruce Campbell will be reprising his role as Ash, the stock boy, aging lothario and chainsaw-handed monster hunter who has spent the last 30 years avoiding responsibility, maturity and the terrors of the Evil Dead. When a Deadite plague threatens to destroy all of mankind, Ash is finally forced to face his demons –personal and literal. Destiny, it turns out, has no plans to release the unlikely hero from its “Evil” grip.

Raimi will direct the first episode of “Ash vs Evil Dead” that he wrote with Ivan Raimi (Darkman, Army of Darkness, Drag Me to Hell), Craig DiGregorio (“Workaholics,” “Chuck”) and Tom Spezialy (“Chuck,” “Reaper,” “Desperate Housewives”). Raimi will also serve as executive producer, along with Rob Tapert (Evil Dead, “Spartacus,” Xena: Warrior Princess”) and Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead, “Burn Notice”) along with Craig DiGregorio (“Workaholics,” “Chuck”) who will serve as executive producer/showrunner. Ivan Raimi will co-executive produce and Aaron Lam (“Spartacus”) will serve as producer.