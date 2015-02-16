From Rafael Albuquerque and Mike Johnson comes an all-new series which will take you into an whole other dimension.

Welcome to the Meld, an inhospitable dimension in time where Joshua, a chrononaut, finds himself trapped. With no memory or feedback from the team of scientists that sent him, he can’t count on anything but his heart and a stranger’s voice to guide him to his destiny.

Ei8ht, brings a new take on time travel and a new take on the sci-fi way comics done.

The issue started off interesting and already had me asking questions, wondering what was going on. It starts off with a spaceship wreck and the main character Joshua has no idea where he’s at our what time period he’s in. The story tells a past and something of what can only be defined as something other than the present. I say this because there are dinosaurs walking around and being ridden on like horses.

I loved the art and the color scheme of the book. The art was done by Rafael Albuquerque who also co-wrote the book. It was just a few simple colors, some blues, a pastel yellow and red with some white and black. Using only these colors gives the book an interesting look.

I am interested to see where this series goes and it could be a game changer for the sci-fi genre in comics. Pick it up this Wednesday at your local comic shop.