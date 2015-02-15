The Trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s CRIMSON PEAK is Here!

The Trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s CRIMSON PEAK is Here!

The trailer for the gothic-horror story Crimson Peak has arrived. Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (Pacific Rim, Pan’s Labyrinth) has crafted another dark supernatural tale with ghosts that are obsessed with haunting one of the living. Check out the trailer and prepare to be afraid… very afraid!

Here is the synopsis for Legendary Pictures and Universal Pictures’ Crimson Peak.

In the aftermath of a family tragedy, an aspiring author is torn between love for her childhood friend and the temptation of a mysterious outsider. Trying to escape the ghosts of her past, she is swept away to a house that breathes, bleeds…and remembers.

No doubt Legendary and Universal will be pushing this film at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Crimson Peak will open in theaters in time for Halloween on October 16th, The film stars Charlie Hunnam, Tom Hiddleston, Jessica Chastain, Mia Wasikowska, Burn Gorman, Doug Jones, Jim Beaver, Leslie Hope, Javier Botet, Kimberly-Sue Murray, Bruce Gray, Gillian Ferrier, Emily Coutts, Laura Waddell, Ron Bottitta, Sofia Wells, Peter Spence, Amanda Smith, Martin Julien and Matia Jackett. Guillermo del Toro, Matthew Robbins and Lucinda Coxon wrote the screenplay. Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni, Guillermo del Toro and Callum Greene are producers, while Jillian Share is the executive producer. Guillermo del Toro directs.

Sources: Legendary Pictures, IMDb